Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Tuesday, May 9, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING A man has been charged with a dangerous dog offences following an incident in Tower Hamlets.

A man has been charged with a dangerous dog offences following an incident in Tower Hamlets.

by uknip247
A Man Has Been Charged With A Dangerous Dog Offences Following An Incident In Tower Hamlets.

Louie Turnbull, 46 of no fixed address was charged on Tuesday, 9 May with:

– Being the person/owner of a dog that was dangerously out of control;
– Being in possession/custody of a dog whilst disqualified from owning or keeping a dog.

Turnbull appeared in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court the same day. Police await an outcome from this court appearance.

The charges follow a call to police just after 5pm on Sunday, 7 May, to reports of a woman being attacked by a dog in Commercial Road, E14.

Officers located a woman who reported two dogs had attacked her dog.

She had also suffered an injury to her leg during the incident. She did not require hospital treatment.

Both dogs were destroyed by police at the scene.

The owner of the dogs was arrested at the scene. Police Taser was discharged. He was taken into custody and was later charged as above.

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards have conducted a thorough review of the incident, including all of the available body worn footage, and are satisfied that there are no concerns around officer conduct.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS
SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Detectives investigating the rape of a woman in Wanstead Park have released an e-fit of the suspect.

Reducing the carbon footprint of Hexham’s flood defences

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder by detectives investigating a fatal stabbing in Dagenham

A teenager has been sentenced for stabbing 14-year-old Jermaine Cools to death in Croydon.

Officers are seeking help to find a pensioner missing from Larkfield

First Pictures of Mum of Two shot dead in Dartford Hostage Stand Off with Armed Police

A man has been charged for impersonating a police officer

Firefighters are reminding people of their white goods safety advice after a restaurant fire on Old Compton Street in Soho

An investigation into a firearms incident at a property in Dartford is now being treated as murder after the victim died in a hospital

A suspect has been charged after two people were injured in Maidstone

North Sea ‘treasure map’ to grow the economy and unleash the UK’s carbon capture and storage industry

Sir Mark Rowley, Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service, has written in the Evening Standard about the coronation and our policing operation

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.