A man has been charged with a dangerous dog offences following an incident in Tower Hamlets.

Louie Turnbull, 46 of no fixed address was charged on Tuesday, 9 May with:

– Being the person/owner of a dog that was dangerously out of control;

– Being in possession/custody of a dog whilst disqualified from owning or keeping a dog.

Turnbull appeared in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court the same day. Police await an outcome from this court appearance.

The charges follow a call to police just after 5pm on Sunday, 7 May, to reports of a woman being attacked by a dog in Commercial Road, E14.

Officers located a woman who reported two dogs had attacked her dog.

She had also suffered an injury to her leg during the incident. She did not require hospital treatment.

Both dogs were destroyed by police at the scene.

The owner of the dogs was arrested at the scene. Police Taser was discharged. He was taken into custody and was later charged as above.

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards have conducted a thorough review of the incident, including all of the available body worn footage, and are satisfied that there are no concerns around officer conduct.