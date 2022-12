A man has been charged with a number of shoplifting incidents on the Isle of Wight.

Warren Russell, aged 39, of Green Street in Ryde , was arrested on 5 December and subsequently charged with the following

• Theft from Co-op on Anglesea Street Ryde , on 4 September. 4 bottles of gin totalling £128 were stolen

• Theft from Co-op on Anglesea Street Ryde , on 9 September. 4 bottles of gin totalling £128 were stolen

• Theft from Co-op on Anglesea Street Ryde , on 9 October. 3 bottles of alcohol totalling £105 were stolen

• Theft from Co-op on West Street Ryde , on 28 November . 5 bottles of wine totalling £41.25 were stolen

• Theft from Poundland on High Street Ryde , on 29 November . £30 worth of batteries were stolen

• Theft from WHSmiths on High Street Ryde , on 30 November . £120 worth of stationary items were stolen