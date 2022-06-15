The victim, 20, is in critical condition in hospital after a fire broke out on the forecourt of a Texaco service station on Himley Road in Gornal Wood at around 7pm.

Following an investigation, police arrested two men, both 30, on suspicion of attempted murder after they attended separate police stations in the West Midlands.

On Saturday, June 11, detectives charged Stephen Burden, 30, of Moxley, Walsall, with attempted murder and remanded him in police custody.

Burden appeared in Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Monday and was remanded in custody pending a hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court on July 11.

The second man was questioned and released on police bail with conditions while investigations continue.