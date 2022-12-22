A man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing aboard a Route 50 bus

Monior Saleh, 35 of Verran Road, SW12 was charged on Thursday, 22 December with attempted murder and possession of a knife.

He is remanded in custody to appear at South London Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 23 December.

Police were called to Streatham High Road, SW16, at 2.25pm on Wednesday, 21 December, to reports of a man stabbed on a bus.

Officers attended. A man in his 50s was found with stab wounds. He was treated at the scene before being taken to the hospital. His condition has been assessed as not life-threatening.