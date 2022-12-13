Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Tuesday, December 13, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

A Man Has Been Charged With Death By Dangerous Driving Following The Death Of A Woman In A Collision On The A40 In West London, Which Resulted In A Car Ending Up On The Piccadilly Line Tube Tracks
Home BREAKING A man has been charged with death by dangerous driving following the death of a woman in a collision on the A40 in west London, which resulted in a car ending up on the Piccadilly line Tube tracks

A man has been charged with death by dangerous driving following the death of a woman in a collision on the A40 in west London, which resulted in a car ending up on the Piccadilly line Tube tracks

by @uknip247

 

Rida Kazem was also charged with causing serious injury by driving recklessly and failing to provide a blood sample. He has been released on bail and is scheduled to appear in court in January.

Yagmur Ozden, 33, died at the Park Royal Underground station in the early hours of August 22.

The Range Rover was crumpled on Tube tracks after a high-impact collision between a Tesla and a Range Rover.

 

The Metropolitan Police service completed a large-scale response to the incident, which required the use of a crane to pick up cars.

Kazem, 23, of Greenford’s Costons Avenue, has been bailed to appear in Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on January 10.

Ms Ozden lived in Finchley and was born in Baghdad, Iraq, according to an inquest into her death that began in August.

The hearing was adjourned until a later date because she worked as a beautician in London.

According to the Met, her family has been informed of the charge and is being supported by officers.

Following the crash, a 26-year-old woman was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RELATED ARTICLES

An officer has been found guilty of assault by beating following an...

A teenage boy was injured by glass after shots were fired through...

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was found seriously injured...

Two police officers and a member of the public have been shot...

Detectives investigating a sexual assault on-board a Piccadilly Line service between Park...

A drunk, violent man who stabbed another man to death over a...

Fatherone Jordan Davis, 22, from Darndale, was shot by a gunman on...

Officers investigating a sexual assault on-board a train from Stratford to Tottenham...

Seven of the nine people believed to have died in an explosion...

A Coalville man who strangled his work colleague has been found guilty...

Members of Scotland’s two major NHS unions have voted to accept a...

Two Manchester men, who lured and robbed a man in Hulme under...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"