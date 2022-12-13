A man has been charged with death by dangerous driving following the death of a woman in a collision on the A40 in west London, which resulted in a car ending up on the Piccadilly line Tube tracks

Rida Kazem was also charged with causing serious injury by driving recklessly and failing to provide a blood sample. He has been released on bail and is scheduled to appear in court in January.

Yagmur Ozden, 33, died at the Park Royal Underground station in the early hours of August 22.

The Range Rover was crumpled on Tube tracks after a high-impact collision between a Tesla and a Range Rover.

The Metropolitan Police service completed a large-scale response to the incident, which required the use of a crane to pick up cars.

Kazem, 23, of Greenford’s Costons Avenue, has been bailed to appear in Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on January 10.

Ms Ozden lived in Finchley and was born in Baghdad, Iraq, according to an inquest into her death that began in August.

The hearing was adjourned until a later date because she worked as a beautician in London.

According to the Met, her family has been informed of the charge and is being supported by officers.

Following the crash, a 26-year-old woman was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.