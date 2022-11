Kent Police officers made the arrest at around 11am on Wednesday 26 October 2022 after stopping him for a search.

Dean Campling, 36, of Balmoral Road, Gillingham, appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 27 October after he was charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine.

He was bailed with conditions and is due to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday 24 November.