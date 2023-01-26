A man has been charged with engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism and with explosives and firearms offences following an incident at St James’s Hospital in Leeds

Following an incident at a hospital’s maternity wing in Leeds, a man has been charged under the Terrorism Act.

Following the incident at St James’s Hospital in Leeds last Friday, Mohammad Farooq, 27, of Roundhay, Leeds, was charged with engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism, as well as explosives and firearms offences, according to Counter Terrorism Policing North East.

A suspicious package forced the evacuation of wards in the hospital’s Gledhow wing.

Army experts and a bomb disposal unit were dispatched to the scene.

Farooq has been remanded in custody and will appear in Westminster Magistrates Court tomorrow via video link.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley, head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East, said the incident was “an isolated incident” that had been thoroughly investigated.

A bomb disposal unit at St James’s Hospital in Leeds, where patients and staff were evacuated from parts of the building after a suspicious package was discovered outside the Gledhow Wing, which houses the majority of the hospital’s maternity services, including the delivery suite. In connection with the case, a 27-year-old man from Leeds has been arrested. The film will be released on Friday, January 20, 2023.

“We are satisfied that there is no evidence of an increased risk to the public, within our communities, or within the UK hospital estate as a result of this investigation,” he said.

“Despite this, the threat level in the UK remains’substantial,’ and history has shown that we cannot afford to be complacent.

“Public vigilance is critical in assisting Counter Terrorism Policing and its partners in protecting our communities from harm.

“We are grateful for the public’s support throughout this investigation. We’d like to thank the staff and patients at St James’ Hospital in particular for their patience and cooperation during the disruption last Friday.”