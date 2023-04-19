Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Wednesday, April 19, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A man has been charged with knife offences after town centre officers stopped him during a routine patrol in Chatham

A man has been charged with knife offences after town centre officers stopped him during a routine patrol in Chatham

by uknip247
A Man Has Been Charged With Knife Offences After Town Centre Officers Stopped Him During A Routine Patrol In Chatham.

The officers were patrolling the area when a person came to their attention in Chatham High Street at 4.45pm on Sunday 16 April 2023.

Officers believed the man may have been involved in drug dealing and stopped him before carrying out a search.

During the search they found a machete and a combat style knife hidden inside a backpack and the man was subsequently arrested.

Keegan Mascarenhas, 18, of Appledore Road, Gillingham, has been charged with possession of a bladed object in a public place.

He was bailed upon charge and is due to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 24 May.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Heathrow Airport employees will go on strike next month for overcompensation

Officers are appealing for information after watches and jewellery were stolen from a Broadstairs property

A Croydon woman has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for murder and seven years for wounding with intent

A Lancashire trucking company has been fined £30,000 after a mechanic died while repairing a forklift truck

Construction company fined £800,000 after the death of 10-year-old boy

Fire investigators found the bungalow didn’t have any smoke working alarms

Police have shined a spotlight on the squalid living conditions cannabis ‘gardeners’ are exposed to

A young football coach who dedicates countless hours to helping other footballers and young people on and off the pitch has been celebrated with...

Officers are appealing for information following a report that a man exposed himself to a child in Sevenoaks

Officers are continuing to appeal for information to help find a teenage boy missing from the Malling area

A teenager who carried out a series of violent bike robberies in Richmond has been convicted following an investigation by officers from the Met’s...

Ambulance workers in the south of England and West Midlands are set to go on strike just after the early May bank holiday

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.