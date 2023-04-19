A Man Has Been Charged With Knife Offences After Town Centre Officers Stopped Him During A Routine Patrol In Chatham.

The officers were patrolling the area when a person came to their attention in Chatham High Street at 4.45pm on Sunday 16 April 2023.

Officers believed the man may have been involved in drug dealing and stopped him before carrying out a search.

During the search they found a machete and a combat style knife hidden inside a backpack and the man was subsequently arrested.

Keegan Mascarenhas, 18, of Appledore Road, Gillingham, has been charged with possession of a bladed object in a public place.

He was bailed upon charge and is due to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 24 May.