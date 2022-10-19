At 9.40am on December 10 last year, officers attended an address on Woodhead Road in Prudhoe following a report of a disturbance.

There officers found 79-year-old Roy Clayton who had sustained a serious neck injury consistent with having been assaulted. Sadly, four days after the suspected assault, he died in hospital.

An investigation has been ongoing ever since the incident and one man was arrested in connection with Roy’s death.

Gary Anderson, 49, of Woodhead Road, Prudhoe, has now since been charged with manslaughter. He is due to appear before magistrates in Newcastle on November 16.

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said:

“Clearly this is a serious incident that has left Roy’s family absolutely devastated. Our thoughts remain with them and we will continue to offer any support they need.

“A big thanks to Roy’s family for their cooperation and patience over the last 10 months, as well as the wider community who have assisted our investigation at every opportunity.

“With one suspect now charged and due to appear in court, it is imperative that everyone refrains from any speculation – both on social media and in the community – that could jeopardise the live legal proceedings.

“Anyone with information who has yet to come forward is asked to contact us via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20211210-0247”

