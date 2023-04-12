Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Wednesday, April 12, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A man has been charged with manslaughter following the deaths of four people in the English Channel

A man has been charged with manslaughter following the deaths of four people in the English Channel

by uknip247
A Man Has Been Charged With Manslaughter Following The Deaths Of Four People In The English Channel

In the early hours of Wednesday 14 December 2022, Kent Police was called to Dover to assist HM Coastguard following a report received of a small boat in distress in the water.

A Man Has Been Charged With Manslaughter Following The Deaths Of Four People In The English Channel
A Man Has Been Charged With Manslaughter Following The Deaths Of Four People In The English Channel

A multi-agency search and rescue operation was carried out, resulting in 39 people being safely brought to shore. Four other people were pronounced deceased.

A Man Has Been Charged With Manslaughter Following The Deaths Of Four People In The English Channel
A Man Has Been Charged With Manslaughter Following The Deaths Of Four People In The English Channel

The circumstances surrounding the deaths are the subject of an investigation by detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, assisted by the National Crime Agency.

A Man Has Been Charged With Manslaughter Following The Deaths Of Four People In The English Channel
A Man Has Been Charged With Manslaughter Following The Deaths Of Four People In The English Channel

As part of the investigation, Ibrahima Bah has been charged with four counts of manslaughter and is due to appear before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 13 April 2023.

A Man Has Been Charged With Manslaughter Following The Deaths Of Four People In The English Channel
A Man Has Been Charged With Manslaughter Following The Deaths Of Four People In The English Channel

The 19-year-old, of no fixed address, was previously charged with facilitating attempted illegal entry into the United Kingdom and is due to stand trial for that offence later this year.

Officers are continuing to work to establish the identity of the deceased and locate the next of kin.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A serving West Mercia Police officer has sadly died whilst on duty

Three brothers have been sentenced to a total of almost 30 years in prison following a string of violent assaults which included a machete...

Hampshire Scaffolding fall causes life changing injuries in Fareham

Police have made an arrest after more than a dozen cars in neighbouring streets were damaged

Two teenagers are to be sentenced after a man was fatally stabbed in Tonbridge

Police want to speak to this man after another man was threatened and forced to transfer money in #Birmingham

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomed US President Joe Biden to the United Kingdom for a meeting in Belfast today

London community leisure charity “poorly managed”, inquiry finds

Man charged after woman is stabbed in Dartford car park

The mastermind of a fake designer clothing scam has been convicted of one of the UK’s largest-ever carousel tax frauds

A 14-year-old girl was assaulted in an unprovoked attack, leaving her with a black eye and bruising to her face

UK sanctions Abramovich and Usmanov’s financial fixers in crackdown on oligarch enablers

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More