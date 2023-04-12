In the early hours of Wednesday 14 December 2022, Kent Police was called to Dover to assist HM Coastguard following a report received of a small boat in distress in the water.

A Man Has Been Charged With Manslaughter Following The Deaths Of Four People In The English Channel

A multi-agency search and rescue operation was carried out, resulting in 39 people being safely brought to shore. Four other people were pronounced deceased.

The circumstances surrounding the deaths are the subject of an investigation by detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, assisted by the National Crime Agency.

As part of the investigation, Ibrahima Bah has been charged with four counts of manslaughter and is due to appear before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 13 April 2023.

The 19-year-old, of no fixed address, was previously charged with facilitating attempted illegal entry into the United Kingdom and is due to stand trial for that offence later this year.

Officers are continuing to work to establish the identity of the deceased and locate the next of kin.