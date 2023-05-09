A man has been charged with multiple offences after a large knife and drugs were found in a car that failed to stop for police

Neighbourhood officers were on patrol when they spotted a Vauxhall Astra being driven erratically in London Road, Nottingham, on Thursday afternoon (4 May 2023).

The driver failed to stop and sped off into The Meadows, before abandoning the car in Collygate Road and running off on foot.

Officers managed to detain the suspect a short time later, with cannabis and a large knife found inside the Vauxhall Astra.

Zain Ahmad, of Wilford Crescent East, The Meadows, has been charged with failing to stop, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, driving without due care and attention and possession of a knife blade in a public place.

The 20-year-old was bailed and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on 23 May 2023.

PC Tom Dodge, of the City Centre Neighbourhood Team, said: “This was a very good example of officers being proactive and acting on issues that affect local communities.

“It is always a great result when we are able to take dangerous and potentially lethal weapons and drugs off the streets.

“Educating people about the dangers of knife crime and illegal drugs continue to be among our top priorities and this work will continue.

“I am pleased we have charged this suspect and hope it sends a message that knife crime and drug offences will not be tolerated in Nottingham.”