A man has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing that took place 38 years ago

Paul Bryan – 61 of no fixed abode will appear in custody at Croydon
Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 22 November charged with murder and to
possess/control identity documents with intent.
The charges relate to the murder of 63-year-old Roman Szalajko at an
address in Seaton Close, Kennington on 7 February 1984.
Bryan was arrested after returning to the UK on a flight from Spain on
Saturday, 19 November.
Mr Szalajko’s family have been informed of the arrest and charge.
