Thursday, May 4, 2023
Thursday, May 4, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING A man has been charged with murder following the death of a three-month-old baby

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a three-month-old baby

by uknip247
A Man Has Been Charged With Murder Following The Death Of A Three-month-old Baby

Miyah’s father Samuel Warnock, 28, formerly of Cornfield Road, Devizes, was arrested yesterday (03/05) and has today been charged with murder.

Three-month-old Miyah Warnock, was taken to Bristol Children’s Hospital on September 20, 2021, after officers were called to an address in Cornfield Road due to medical concerns. She tragically died in hospital on October 19 2021.

Samuel Warnock has been remanded in custody after appearing before Salisbury Magistrates Court via video link.

He is due to appear before Winchester Crown Court tomorrow (05/05) at 10am.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

UK unlocks funding for operation to avert major oil spill from Red Sea tanker

A man who carried out a brutal knife attack on a former friend following an argument about money has been sentenced to three years...

Police investigating a collision involving a car and a woman in a supermarket car park are appealing for witnesses to come forward

A seven-year-old youngster was severely hurt in a dog attack in a bar garden, and the owners allegedly fled the scene

Three men who admitted running an organised prostitution ring have been ordered to repay nearly a quarter of a million pounds

The theft of Ruby, a 9-year-old Fox Red Labrador, from her kennel overnight on Sunday (April 30), is being investigated by Isle of Wight...

Can you help Police find Connor McHugh, who is wanted on recall to prison?

A man has today been found guilty of the manslaughter of a Devizes man

Wimbledon blaze Live: Sixty firefighters called to tackle a blaze at a Timber merchant in South Wimbledon

Two people have been arrested after food items and tablet computers were stolen from Starbucks in Folkestone

An unlicensed motorcyclist who repeatedly set off a speed camera in Tunbridge Wells has had his bike seized by Kent Police

Police are appealing for information following allegations in Swindon involving property lettings

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.