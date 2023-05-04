A man has been charged with murder following the death of a three-month-old baby

Miyah’s father Samuel Warnock, 28, formerly of Cornfield Road, Devizes, was arrested yesterday (03/05) and has today been charged with murder.

Three-month-old Miyah Warnock, was taken to Bristol Children’s Hospital on September 20, 2021, after officers were called to an address in Cornfield Road due to medical concerns. She tragically died in hospital on October 19 2021.

Samuel Warnock has been remanded in custody after appearing before Salisbury Magistrates Court via video link.

He is due to appear before Winchester Crown Court tomorrow (05/05) at 10am.