A man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman at a property in Chelmsford

Police were called to an address in Rothmans Avenue, Chelmsford, just before 5.10am on Wednesday 26 April.

Officers attended the address and found a woman who was unresponsive inside the property.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the victim, a woman, 30s, sadly, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigating officers have charged Mark Donovan,38, of Rothmans Avenue, Chelmsford, with murder.

He’s due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Friday 28 April.
Currently, we are not in a position to name the woman.

Enquiries continue and anyone with any information, who hasn’t already contacted us is asked to get in touch.

Do you have any information?

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Major Crime Team on 101 and quote incident number 105 of 26 April.

Make an anonymous report

If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

