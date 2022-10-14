Jamie Cook, 31 of Asthall Gardens, Ilford was arrested on Wednesday, 12 October. He was taken to an east London police station and on Friday, 14 October he was charged with murder.

He appeared in custody on Friday, 14 October at Barkingside Magistrates Court and was remanded in custody to next appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, 18 October.

An investigation was launched after police were called at 13:29hrs on Wednesday, 12 October following concerns for the welfare of a resident at an address in De Vere Gardens, Ilford.

Officers attended with London Ambulance Service (LAS).

A 67-year-old woman was found at the location. She was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Both parties are known to each other.

The woman’s next of kin have been notified and continues to be supported by specialist officers. Formal identification awaits.

Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command investigate.