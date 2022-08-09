On Sunday, 7 August, police were called at 5.34am. after concerns were raised about the well-being of a person found unresponsive in Station Road.

Officers from the London Ambulance Service responded, and a man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are contacting the man’s family, and formal identification is pending.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command were notified, and a man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday, August 8.

Agash Jeyanandam, 23, of Stonecroft Way, Croydon, was charged with murder the next day.

On Wednesday, August 10, he will appear in custody at Croydon Magistrates’ Court.