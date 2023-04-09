Sunday, April 9, 2023
A man has been charged with murdering a man who died following an “altercation” in a seaside car park

by uknip247
Gareth Hart, 43, from Rotherham, died after being found injured near a Spar shop in Ingoldmells, near Skegness, at about 1am on Thursday.

Joseph Allan Malek, aged 33, of Market Place, Belper, has been charged with murder.

Malek has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon. He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Monday 10 April.

Police are continuing to investigate and anyone with information, or anyone with dashcam footage in the Roman Bank area between 9pm on 5 April and 3am the following day, should contact on 101, quoting Incident 22 of 6 April.

