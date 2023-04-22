A man has been charged with offences under the Official Secrets Act following an investigation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.

Thomas Newsome, 36 who is a serving member of the UK’s Armed Forces, was initially arrested and detained under PACE on Tuesday 18 April. A warrant of further detention was obtained from Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 20 April, allowing police to detain him until 22 April.

He was subsequently charged late on Friday 21 April 2023 with offences contrary to section 2 and section 8 of the Official Secrets Act, 1989.

He has been remanded in police custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 22 April.