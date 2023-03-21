A man has been charged with one count of War Crime

A joint investigation between the Office of the Special Investigator (OSI) and the AFP has resulted in a New South Wales man being charged with one count of War Crime—Murder under subsection 268.70(1) Criminal Code Act 1995 (Cth).

Investigators arrested the man, 41, in regional NSW.

He has been remanded in custody and is expected to appear in Downing Centre Local Court at a later date.

It will be alleged he murdered an Afghan man while deployed to Afghanistan with the Australian Defence Force.

The maximum penalty for the War Crime—Murder offence is life imprisonment.

This is the first war crime charge of murder to be laid against a serving or former Australian Defence Force member under Australian law.

The OSI and AFP are working together to investigate allegations of criminal offences under Australian law related to breaches of the Laws of Armed Conflict by Australian Defence Force personnel in Afghanistan between 2005 and 2016.