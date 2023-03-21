Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Tuesday, March 21, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A man has been charged with one count of War Crime

A man has been charged with one count of War Crime

by uknip247
A Man Has Been Charged With One Count Of War Crime

A joint investigation between the Office of the Special Investigator (OSI) and the AFP has resulted in a New South Wales man being charged with one count of War Crime—Murder under subsection 268.70(1) Criminal Code Act 1995 (Cth).

Investigators arrested the man, 41, in regional NSW.

He has been remanded in custody and is expected to appear in Downing Centre Local Court at a later date.

It will be alleged he murdered an Afghan man while deployed to Afghanistan with the Australian Defence Force.

The maximum penalty for the War Crime—Murder offence is life imprisonment.

This is the first war crime charge of murder to be laid against a serving or former Australian Defence Force member under Australian law.

The OSI and AFP are working together to investigate allegations of criminal offences under Australian law related to breaches of the Laws of Armed Conflict by Australian Defence Force personnel in Afghanistan between 2005 and 2016.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Education unions have called for Ofsted inspections to be paused in the wake of the recent tragic death of a headteacher

The British Broadcasting Corporation, commonly known as the BBC, has issued a directive to its staff to delete the social media app, TikTok, from...

The National Crime Agency has obtained a civil recovery order for gold worth an estimated £4 million that was being laundered by South American...

Just Eat, a takeaway delivery company, has announced that it will cut 1,870 jobs in the UK due to a sales slowdown

The death of a woman in Portadown, County Armagh have started a murder investigation

A Bristol man has been charged with drug offences following his arrest by National Crime Agency officers investigating the attempted importation of cocaine with...

A Romanian national was killed by a ‘single stab wound to his heart

Officers are concerned for the welfare of missing Thomas Horan, 36, from Eastbourne

Armed Police called to Black Lion in Hammersmith after reports of a man with a firearm

A murder investigation has been launched in Barnet after a man died following a suspected assault

Five men appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday 14 March 2023 following a car meet which occurred on Sunday 12 June 2022 on...

Painting the way for a more sustainable future for the Royal Navy

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More