A man has been charged with rape and attempted murder after a woman was found seriously injured in Hounslow

Ramazan Mukalazi, 39 of Benson Close, Hounslow, will appear in custody at

Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 3 November.

Police were called at 6.14am on Wednesday, 2 November, after a woman was

found seriously injured in Martindale Road, Hounslow.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and found a

woman, aged in her 60s, with a head injury.

She was taken to hospital where she remains in a life-threatening

condition. Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by

officers.