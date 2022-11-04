A man has been charged with rape and attempted murder after a woman was found seriously injured in Hounslow

Ramazan Mukalazi, 39 of Benson Close, Hounslow, will appear in custody at
Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 3 November.
Police were called at 6.14am on Wednesday, 2 November, after a woman was
found seriously injured in Martindale Road, Hounslow.
Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and found a
woman, aged in her 60s, with a head injury.
She was taken to hospital where she remains in a life-threatening
condition. Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by
officers.
