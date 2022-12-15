A man has been charged with stalking a woman known to him in Gosport

Officers have been investigating a number of incidents that took place between 15 May and 11 August this year.
Following enquiries, 33-year-old Nathan Dempsey, of Gazelle Close in Gosport, has been charged with stalking, and has been bailed with conditions to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on 21 December.
“Tackling domestic abuse is a priority for us, and we encourage anyone who has been affected to contact police on 101.
We know that not everyone who has been abused has the confidence to speak to police. If you visit our website, you will find a list of support services completely independent of the police who can help you if you've been affected by stalking or domestic abuse: