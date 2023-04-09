Sunday, April 9, 2023
A man has been charged with the murder of a 22-year-old man who was stabbed to death in the heart of Coventry.

According to West Midlands Police, the victim, now identified as Shou Zou, died after being discovered with serious injuries in Upper Well Street.

He was discovered shortly before 2.40 a.m. on Thursday, April 6, according to police.

Mr Zou died at the scene despite the best efforts of the emergency services, and detectives launched a murder investigation.

A 20-year-old man was also treated for a shoulder and hand injury. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Penqui Sun, 23, of Coventry, was charged today with Mr Zou’s murder by police.

On Saturday, April 8, he will appear in Coventry Magistrates Court.

In addition, he has been charged with attempted murder.

“Our thoughts remain with Mr Zou’s family, who have now been informed about their loved one’s death,” said Detective Chief Inspector Dave Sanders of the force’s homicide team.

“We are not looking for anyone else in relation to the attack, but our investigations are ongoing.” We would like to invite anyone who happened to be in the area at the time to come forward and speak with us. If you have any CCTV or dashcam footage, please call me or one of my team on 101 and reference log number 295 of 6 April.”

