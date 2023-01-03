A man has been charged with the murder of a Brazilian woman in Cork city

Bruna Fonseca, 28, was discovered dead on Sunday morning in an apartment on Liberty Street in the city centre.

On Monday, Miller Pacheco, 29, appeared in a special district court.

Mr Pacheco was remanded in custody by Judge John King, and he is scheduled to appear in court again next week.

Ms Fonseca relocated to the Republic of Ireland in the autumn and began working as a cleaner at Mercy University Hospital.

Her coworkers described her as diligent and hardworking.