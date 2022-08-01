On Thursday, Lilia Valutyte was discovered with a stab wound in Fountain Lane in Boston, Lincolnshire.

During a brief hearing at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning, Deividas Skebas, 22, spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth, and address.

Mr Skebas, of Thorold Street in Boston, is scheduled to appear in crown court later this month.

Lilia was said to have been hula hooping with her younger sister in the street.

According to witnesses, a toy pram was also left at the scene where the couple had been playing.

In memory of the schoolgirl, dozens of flowers and other tributes were left at the intersection of Fountain Lane and Fountain Place.

St Botolph’s Church has held a service of reflection and prayer.

According to Reverend Jane Robertson, the service provided an opportunity for people to gather and “pray for the family.”

“Over the last few days, so many people have come into the church, lighting candles, talking to us, and expressing a wide range of emotions,” she added.

Lincolnshire Police stated that two people arrested on Friday had been released with no further action.