Maya Chappell died in hospital on September 30, two days after being discovered in critical condition at a Shotton Colliery property.

Michael Daymond, 26, was charged with murder at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court.

Mr Daymond, of Shotton Colliery, was remanded in custody and scheduled to appear in Teesside Crown Court on October 10.

According to Durham Police, a 23-year-old woman who was also arrested has been released while investigations continue.

ADVERTISEMENT