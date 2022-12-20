Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Tuesday, December 20, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

A Man Has Been Charged With The Murder Of A Woman In Eastbourne
Home BREAKING A man has been charged with the murder of a woman in Eastbourne

A man has been charged with the murder of a woman in Eastbourne

by @uknip247

Tony King, 59, of Cornfield Terrace, Eastbourne, has been remanded in custody to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (December 21).

Police and paramedics were called to a property in Connaught Road at around 6.45pm on Sunday, December 18 due to concerns for the welfare of a woman. Sadly she was found deceased at the scene.

She has since been identified as 68-year-old Sabrina Cooper from Eastbourne (pictured).

A murder investigation was launched and the suspect, who was known to Sabrina, was arrested at an address in Eastbourne in the early hours of Monday morning (December 19). He was interviewed and later charged with one count of murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Emma Vickers said: “Our thoughts are with Sabrina’s family and friends at this difficult time. We are supporting them and keeping them updated on the progress of this fast-moving investigation.

“We understand this incident will also cause upset and concern in the community, and I would like to reassure people that this is being treated as an isolated incident involving people known to each other, and with no threat to the wider public.

“We have already completed extensive enquiries and this has resulted in a person being arrested and charged within 48 hours of police initially attending the address. Those enquiries will continue as the case progresses through the court, and we encourage anyone with concerns or information relating to what happened to get in touch with us.”

Information can be passed to police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Dorsal. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

RELATED ARTICLES

Detectives investigating a violent assault in which a man was shot have...

Toddler ‘safe and well’ after car collision

Streatham Police set ablaze in South West London

Woman charged in connection with the deaths of two children in Dagenham

Officers investigating a report of an assault in Folkestone are appealing for...

A man who left his victim with serious stab injuries following an...

150 people have been evacuated after a gas main ruptured in the...

Two brothers are starting prison sentences after a security guard narrowly avoided...

A man who killed a motorcyclist by deliberately driving into him during...

Detectives are investigating a suspicious incident in Sevenoaks and are appealing for...

Murder invesigation launched after man killed in Kilburn

A critical incident has been declared by the South East Coast Ambulance...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"