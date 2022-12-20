A man has been charged with the murder of a woman in Eastbourne

Tony King, 59, of Cornfield Terrace, Eastbourne, has been remanded in custody to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (December 21).

Police and paramedics were called to a property in Connaught Road at around 6.45pm on Sunday, December 18 due to concerns for the welfare of a woman. Sadly she was found deceased at the scene.

She has since been identified as 68-year-old Sabrina Cooper from Eastbourne (pictured).

A murder investigation was launched and the suspect, who was known to Sabrina, was arrested at an address in Eastbourne in the early hours of Monday morning (December 19). He was interviewed and later charged with one count of murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Emma Vickers said: “Our thoughts are with Sabrina’s family and friends at this difficult time. We are supporting them and keeping them updated on the progress of this fast-moving investigation.

“We understand this incident will also cause upset and concern in the community, and I would like to reassure people that this is being treated as an isolated incident involving people known to each other, and with no threat to the wider public.

“We have already completed extensive enquiries and this has resulted in a person being arrested and charged within 48 hours of police initially attending the address. Those enquiries will continue as the case progresses through the court, and we encourage anyone with concerns or information relating to what happened to get in touch with us.”

Information can be passed to police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Dorsal. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.