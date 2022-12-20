Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Tuesday, December 20, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

A Man Has Been Charged With The Murder Of Koray Alpergin Who Was Found Dead In Loughton In October
Home BREAKING A man has been charged with the murder of Koray Alpergin who was found dead in Loughton in October

A man has been charged with the murder of Koray Alpergin who was found dead in Loughton in October

by @uknip247

Steffan Gordon, 33  of Dehavilland Close, Northolt was arrested on Saturday, 17 December.

On Sunday, 18 December he was charged with murder, kidnap and possession of class A drugs.

He appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 19 December where he was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, 21 December.

Koray Alpergin, aged 43, was found near to Oakwood Hill Industrial Estate in Loughton on the morning of 15 October by officers from Essex Police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following a number of enquiries the Met took primacy of the investigation.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command continue to support Koray’s family.

Several people have previously been charged with murder and kidnap:

Erdogan Ulcay, 55 of Oakeshott Avenue, Camden.

Ali Kavak, 25  of De Quincey Road, Tottenham.

A 17-year-old boy.

Junior Kettle, 31 of Kingsdown Road, Islington.

They are next due to appear at the Old Bailey on 6 January 2023.

Two men, aged 29 and 34, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and bailed pending further enquiries.

A 55-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released without further action.

RELATED ARTICLES

A man has sadly died following a collision between a lorry and...

A coroner has ruled that eleven men were unlawfully killed when a...

The M20 Operation Brock contraflow has been activated with six miles of...

A man has been charged with the murder of a woman in...

Detectives investigating a violent assault in which a man was shot have...

Toddler ‘safe and well’ after car collision

Streatham Police set ablaze in South West London

Woman charged in connection with the deaths of two children in Dagenham

Officers investigating a report of an assault in Folkestone are appealing for...

A man who left his victim with serious stab injuries following an...

150 people have been evacuated after a gas main ruptured in the...

Two brothers are starting prison sentences after a security guard narrowly avoided...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"