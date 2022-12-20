A man has been charged with the murder of Koray Alpergin who was found dead in Loughton in October

Steffan Gordon, 33 of Dehavilland Close, Northolt was arrested on Saturday, 17 December.

On Sunday, 18 December he was charged with murder, kidnap and possession of class A drugs.

He appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 19 December where he was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, 21 December.

Koray Alpergin, aged 43, was found near to Oakwood Hill Industrial Estate in Loughton on the morning of 15 October by officers from Essex Police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following a number of enquiries the Met took primacy of the investigation.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command continue to support Koray’s family.

Several people have previously been charged with murder and kidnap:

Erdogan Ulcay, 55 of Oakeshott Avenue, Camden.

Ali Kavak, 25 of De Quincey Road, Tottenham.

A 17-year-old boy.

Junior Kettle, 31 of Kingsdown Road, Islington.

They are next due to appear at the Old Bailey on 6 January 2023.

Two men, aged 29 and 34, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and bailed pending further enquiries.

A 55-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released without further action.