A man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after two children were injured in a shooting incident that took place in the Shelley Road area of Bushbury on May 1. The children, aged 11 and 15, are fortunately expected to make a full recovery from their injuries

Kian Durnin, a 22-year-old resident of Wolverhampton, will appear before Birmingham magistrates today following charges that were brought against him last night in addition to the attempted murder charges, Durnin is also facing accusations of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and aggravated vehicle taking.

Two other individuals, aged 21 and 25, who were arrested earlier in connection with the incident, have been granted bail under strict conditions pending further investigation.

Authorities are urging members of the public to come forward with any information they may have regarding the incident. In order to facilitate the gathering of evidence, a special online Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) has been established. People can use this portal to submit information, as well as any relevant dashcam or doorbell footage. The MIPP portal can be accessed by visiting the following link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ23C04-PO1.

Alternatively, individuals can contact the authorities through the Live Chat feature on their official website or by calling 101 and quoting the investigation reference number 20/393687/23.

For those who prefer to remain anonymous, Crimestoppers, an independent charity, can be contacted at 0800 555 111.