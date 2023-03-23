A man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder following incidents in Birmingham and London in the last month

Mohammed Abbkr, aged 28 from Edgbaston in Birmingham, was remanded to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court this morning (23 March).

Abbkr is alleged to have sprayed a substance on two men and set it alight in separate incidents in Ealing and Birmingham on 27 February and 20 March.

We continue to ask anyone with CCTV, ring doorbell footage or video footage that could help our investigation to send this to us directly by using this link:

https://mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ23C02-PO1

This was a joint investigation between West Midlands Police, Counter Terrorism Policing and the Metropolitan Police.

Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch on 101 or alternatively, get in touch via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.