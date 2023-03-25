Timothy Simon, 59, of Englefield Road, N1, was found guilty on Friday, 24 March, at Isleworth Crown Court of murdering Wayne Phillips.

Simon was remanded to appear at the same court on 5 April for sentencing.

This follows an investigation by the Met’s Specialist Crime Command led by Detective Chief Inspector Neil Rawlinson.

DCI Rawlinson said: “This was a senseless murder that was committed for no other reason than insecurity. Timothy Simon’s actions have left Wayne Phillips’s loved ones devastated and even now, almost a year on, they continue to struggle to come to terms with their loss. Our thoughts are with them today.”

During trial the court heard how police were called at 11.55pm on Saturday, 23 July 2022, to reports of a man suffering stab injuries inside a pub in Uxbridge Road, W13.

A Man Has Been Convicted After Ealing Pub Murder

Officers attended along with ambulance colleagues and 58-year-old Mr Phillips was found with a stab wound to his heart. Despite the efforts of emergency services to save him, Wayne Phillips was sadly pronounced dead at the scene at 12.29am on Sunday, 24 July 2022.

A post-mortem examination would later find the cause of death to have been blood loss and stab wound to the heart.

Police enquiries established that on the night of the murder, Wayne and two female companions had arrived at a pub on Uxbridge Road where they were attending a birthday party. They brought presents from the boot of their car and entered the pub greeting people at the entrance. Within minutes of arrival at the venue Wayne was approached by Simon and the men fought briefly before Wayne collapsed having been stabbed in the chest.

Timothy Simon left the scene. But was arrested on suspicion of murder the following day, 25 July 2022. He was charged that same day with murder.

The defendant and the victim were known to each other but their relationship was not a friendly one. This was largely due to the defendant having previously been in a relationship with Wayne’s long term partner – a situation that Simon could not accept.

DCI Rawlinson added: “The entire encounter was captured on CCTV and although Simon maintained at trial that the folding knife was not his, he could be seen initially making a stabbing movement with his right hand, before extending the blade and using it to stab Mr Phillips.

“I am pleased that the right verdict was reached and that Wayne Phillips’ loved ones may find a small measure of comfort in knowing that the man who took Wayne from them has been held to account.”