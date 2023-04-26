Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Wednesday, April 26, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A man has been convicted for attempting to acquire a lethal and prohibited Skorpion sub machine gun and for supplying cocaine

A man has been convicted for attempting to acquire a lethal and prohibited Skorpion sub machine gun and for supplying cocaine

by uknip247

Waheed Zaman, 42 of Deakin Avenue, Walsall was convicted (25 April 2023) following a four-week trial at Loughborough Nightingale Court of one count of attempting to possess or acquire prohibited ammunition and three counts of supplying a controlled class A drug.

A second defendant, Aweis Bashir, 27, of Parrs Wood Road, Manchester, pleaded guilty at the end of the trial last week Friday (21 April 2023) at the same court to conspiracy to acquire prohibited ammunition, being concerned in the offer to supply class A and B drugs and encouraging or assisting the commission of an offence.

Waheed Zaman and Aweis Bashir operated on the EncroChat network, which has since been shut down.

Both defendants initially denied that they were the individuals using the EncroChat phones but working with the National Crime Agency, the CPS proved their identities and proved their offending using a combination of technical data and message content from both their personal devices and the Encrochat phones.

The defendants will be sentenced at a later date.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Sussex Police are searching for James Small, who is wanted on recall to prison

A Sunderland man has pleaded guilty to committing a sex act on a little bird

Money laundering cash couriers smuggled £100 million in suitcases

London Marathon runner Steve Shanks died shortly after the race on Sunday, April 23, while he was on his way home

A former Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with a variety of offences, including using the bank cards of deceased persons

Man who assisted killer of nine-year-old schoolgirl Olivia Pratt-Korbel jailed

The United Kingdom wishes the State of Israel a Happy 75th Birthday

Police release CCTV still as part of an investigation into a report of voyeurism

Government delivers on its manifesto commitment to recruit 20,000 additional officers

Man found unresponsive in Orpington property

A man armed with a knife tasered by Police outside Tooting Railway Station

Police in Margate have arrested two people after stopping a car and seizing large amounts of nitrous oxide

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.