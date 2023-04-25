Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Tuesday, April 25, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A man has been convicted in connection with offences relating to the sexual assault of a teenage boy whilst he was a coach at a local football team

A man has been convicted in connection with offences relating to the sexual assault of a teenage boy whilst he was a coach at a local football team

by uknip247
A Man Has Been Convicted In Connection With Offences Relating To The Sexual Assault Of A Teenage Boy Whilst He Was A Coach At A Local Football Team

James Torbett has been on trial at the High Court in Inverness. He was sentenced and will now need to serve a further three years on top of his current sentence.

Detective Inspector Jim McLauchlan, of the National Child Abuse Investigation Unit, said: “We hope this conviction brings some measure of closure to his victim.

“We are very aware of how difficult it can be to report being a victim of child abuse. It can take many years before people feel able to report. Our assurance to anyone who may have been a victim of child abuse is that when they are ready to report we will listen, we will investigate and we will take prompt action to ensure that no-one else is at risk of harm.

“We are all responsible for protecting Scotland’s children. It is up to all of us to recognise when a child may be at risk and to take steps to protect them and to prevent harm. It is also up to us to create an environment where people feel able to report being a victim of sexual crime without feeling shame.

“We would ask anyone who has concerns or information about any person who may pose a risk to children, or who may have abused a child, to contact Police Scotland on 101.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Can you help the Police find Sophie Jones who’s missing from Harlow?

Kyle Bevan, a man who subjected a two-year-old girl to a brutal assault and caused her “catastrophic” brain injuries, has been handed a life...

Nikki’s body was found with 37 stab wounds in the then derelict Old Exchange building, Sunderland

BBC Daytime’s investigative crime series Scam Interceptors returns to BBC One

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team are looking into the circumstances surrounding a man’s death

Detectives are appealing for further information after a man was killed at a property in Hyde

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 17-year-old died in a road traffic collision yesterday

Harry Belafonte, legendary singer, actor, and civil rights activist has died

The Eurovision Song Contest is one of the most celebrated music events in the world, and it is anticipated by music fans and enthusiasts...

The UK has started airlifting its citizens out of Sudan after heavy fighting broke out in the country

A former Derbyshire County Council employee has been sentenced after she fraudulently applied for tens of thousands of pounds worth of charity vouchers which...

A man who admitted causing the death of one of his car passengers following a collision in Cressing has been jailed for four years...

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.