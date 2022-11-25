A man has been convicted of attacking paramedics whilst armed with a meat cleaver in Fareham

At around 3am on 11 February 2021, an ambulance was dispatched to an address in Glenesha Gardens where 59-year-old Paul Searle was alleged to be suffering from breathing problems.

Despite the efforts of attending paramedics to help Searle, he became aggressive and verbally abusive to the point that the emergency workers left the address and returned to their vehicle.

Shortly after, Searle approached the ambulance armed with a meat cleaver and pulled the driver out of the vehicle whilst threatening to cut his ear off. The ambulance was reversing at this time and ended up colliding with a parked car.

The second paramedic, who had been in the passenger seat, then radioed for assistance and got out of the ambulance to find her colleague grappling on the pavement with Searle, before she assisted in restraining him.

As a result of this incident, the ambulance driver suffered a cut to his hand from the meat cleaver which required stitches, while his colleague sustained a lump to her head.

Searle, of St David’s Road in Southsea, was subsequently arrested and charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and assault on an emergency worker.

Following a three-day trial at Portsmouth Crown Court, Searle was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent on Wednesday 23 November. He had previously pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker at an earlier hearing.

Searle was remanded in custody to appear at the same court for sentencing on 16 December