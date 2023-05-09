Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Tuesday, May 9, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING A man has been convicted of attempted rape following an investigation by officers from the Met’s rape and serious sexual offences team.

A man has been convicted of attempted rape following an investigation by officers from the Met’s rape and serious sexual offences team.

by uknip247

Bogdan Ungureanu, 41 (31.05.81) of no fixed address was found guilty following a trial at Kingston Crown Court which concluded on Friday, 5 May.

He was found not guilty of rape.

He pleaded guilty to robbery and fraud ahead of the trial and will be sentenced for all offences at the same court on Thursday, 27 July.

A Man Has Been Convicted Of Attempted Rape Following An Investigation By Officers From The Met’s Rape And Serious Sexual Offences Team.
A Man Has Been Convicted Of Attempted Rape Following An Investigation By Officers From The Met’s Rape And Serious Sexual Offences Team.

Ungureanu was arrested after detectives painstakingly reviewed hours of CCTV and matched the suspect to items left behind and taken from the scene.

Detective Constable Arvind Gogna, part of the investigation team, said: “This was a horrific attack which has understandably left the victim traumatised, so much so that she now struggles to leave the house.

“She has shown tremendous courage in supporting our investigation and giving evidence in this trial. It is thanks to her that this man has been convicted. We hope that this case will encourage others who have been victim to serious sexual offences to come forward and speak to us.”

Police were called on 28 August 2021 by members of the public who had come to the aid of a woman shouting in Watling Park, Barnet.

The woman reported that she was sitting in the park when she was approached by an unknown man who physically and sexually assaulted her, leaving her unconscious. She also had bruising and cuts across her body, as well as a black eye.

The suspect also stole the victim’s handbag, including her purse – which he later used to purchase alcohol, tobacco and lottery tickets.

A crime scene was put in place and officers found items of the victim’s clothing as well as a black baseball cap.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

Lengthy CCTV enquiries were conducted which identified a man wearing the distinctive cap walking towards the park; he was later seen leaving the area without the hat.

He was also carrying a shopping bag from which a black tassel was hanging out – this matched the description of the purse that had been stolen from the victim.

Officers were now confident this was their suspect and these images were circulated on police systems, as well as in a media appeal. On 16 September 2021, a PCSO recognised the man in the image as Bogdan Ungureanu.

He was located in the Stratford area and arrested. Forensic testing linked him with evidence found on the victim’s tights and he was charged.

The victim was supported by officers from the outset of the investigation, including a dedicated SOIT officer who kept her updated on the progress being made.

She was also granted special measures including having her cross-examination video recorded before the trial, meaning she did not have to attend court.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Blue lights, green energy: £77 million for new zero-emission vehicle projects

Further protections for England’s coastal waterways

Police raided a home after responding to concerns about drug dealing in the neighbourhood

Detectives investigating a fatal stabbing in Walthamstow have charged a teenager with murder

Deptford Blaze Live updates: Ten Fire engines sent to tackle blaze at Meridian Fitness with reports of injuries

South East set to be battered by giant storm with 8 hours of thunder and lightning

Man arrested after opening fire at children who were playing hide and seek on his property, hitting a 14-year-old girl in the head

TSA slams ‘unacceptable’ footage of agent forcibly yanking bomb-sniffing dog’s lead

A man was jailed for four-and-a-half years at Warwick Crown Court last week after admitting supply of drug offences and robbery at an earlier...

A man who spat in his ex-partner’s face and went on a rampage has been jailed for more than two years

A disqualified driver arrested 25 minutes after pulling a delivery man from his van and speeding off in the vehicle has been jailed

A Lancing man who admitted the manslaughter of his grandmother in Brighton has been jailed.

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.