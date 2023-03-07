Wednesday, March 8, 2023


A man has been convicted of attempting to murder a member of security staff outside a venue in #Braintree.

Geoffrey Ryan had been drinking in The Lounge, in Market Square, on 9 September 2022 before the incident took place.

The 53-year-old arrived at the venue at about 4pm and initially seemed content.

However, as his drinking continued, he began to cause issues with other customers.

At about 9pm, two members of security staff arrived to start their shift and Ryan soon approached them and abused them.

Soon after, at about 9.30pm, a group of women reported Ryan had been harassing them. Ryan was warned by security staff, and he continued to religiously abuse them.

When he did not stop, he then threw a drink over the victim. Ryan was then escorted out of the venue as he continued to try to assault the door staff.

Despite being told to leave, Ryan continued to abuse the security staff and, after an exchange, he approached the victim, flicked a cigarette at him and threatened to kill him.

A short time later, he left the area and appeared to be walking towards a nearby taxi rank.

‘Response within minutes’

Shortly before 11.30pm, a hooded Ryan returned to the town centre driving a Seat Ibiza and parked in a parent and baby car park in Sainsbury’s.

From there, he walked to The Lounge and immediately approached the victim and used a razor to slash the victim’s neck.

The victim sustained a serious wound which required immediate medical care in order to save his life.

Thanks to that care, the victim has thankfully been able to make a recovery.

Emergency services were called to the scene and arrived within minutes. Ryan had been detained by members of the public.

He was immediately arrested, and a blade was located in a bush which he was lying beside.

Ryan, of Brick Kiln Way, Braintree, was charged with attempted murder and racially aggravated harassment.

He offered a plea to the lesser offence of grievous bodily harm with intent, but this was rejected as detectives and our Crown Prosecution Service colleagues felt there was clear intent to kill in Ryan’s actions.

He denied the charges but was found guilty after a week-long trial in Chelmsford Crown Court.

He will be sentenced at the same court on April 5.

‘No doubt that this was attempted murder’

Detective Inspector Lydia George, of our Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, led our investigation.

She said:

“It is no exaggeration to say that this incident could very easily have been a murder investigation. Ryan showed clear intent to kill; there is no doubt this was attempted murder.
“It is only thanks to the work of officers and medics at the scene that the victim’s life was saved. The wound was millimetres from being fatal.
“Ryan is clearly a dangerous individual who has now been served justice and will no doubt receive a long custodial sentence when sentenced in April.”

