Friday, March 31, 2023
Friday, March 31, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A man has been convicted of killing his grandmother in Ilford

A man has been convicted of killing his grandmother in Ilford

by uknip247
A Man Has Been Sentenced For Breaching His Sexual Risk Order After Determined Met Officers Tackled His Predatory Behaviour Towards Women.



In a trial of facts at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, 29 March, Subell Ali, 34 of Landseer Avenue, E12, was found to have killed 80-year-old Somtera Bibi by stabbing her multiple times as she lay in her bed.

On Thursday, 30 March he was sentenced to a Hospital Order with a section 41 restriction.

Police were called at 9.56am on 2 April 2021 and found Somtera deceased.

Ali was arrested at a nearby bus stop on Dersingham Avenue; the jumper he was wearing had Somtera’s blood on it.

A post-mortem examination held on 3 April 2021, gave cause of death as stab wounds to the chest.

Ali was charged and remanded in custody.

Due to Ali’s mental health he was assessed as unfit to plea.

A motive for Somtera’s killing has never been established.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Whellams, said: “Our thoughts today are with the family and friends of Somtera, who they lost in such terrible circumstances.

“I would like to thank my team for their hard work and diligence in what has been a complex and harrowing investigation.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Green growth for Scotland with multi-billion pound investment

COVID-19 testing approach from April 2023

‘DDC’s shared ownership scheme has made my home-owning dream come true’

Serious crime detectives investigating the wholesale supply of class A and B drugs have charged a man

A man has been sentenced for breaching his Sexual Risk Order after determined Met officers tackled his predatory behaviour towards women

 Improving the utilisation of the UK-Chile trade agreement

England has become the first country in the world to launch clinical training in perinatal mental health using extended reality (XR) technology

A man who stole a car from a driveway in Whitstable as part of a series of thefts and burglaries and then took officers...

New safety films to benefit first-time boaters on the Thames

New fire safety guidance comes into force on 1 October 2023

CMA grants energy firm permission to appeal Ofgem licence changes

New plan puts UK at the forefront of fight against economic crime

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More