Sean Maurice, 31 of Widmore Road, Bromley, who attacked Paul Maurice in his own home in September 2021, was investigated by specialist crime detectives.

Sean was found guilty and sentenced to ten years in prison at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, January 25.

On the evening of Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at approximately 10.45pm, a neighbour of Paul Maurice answered their front door after Paul repeatedly rang the doorbell. Paul was discovered bare-chested and covered in blood from multiple stab wounds, and he claimed his son had attacked him with a knife.

At around 10.50pm, the neighbour requested an ambulance, and police were notified.

Police and London Ambulance Service attended and while administering first aid to Paul, he was asked who had attacked him, to which he replied ‘Sean’.

He was treated at the scene before paramedics took him into an ambulance, but his condition quickly deteriorated and he was returned to the road where emergency surgery was performed.

Despite their efforts, he died shortly before midnight.

A Man Has Been Convicted Of Manslaughter After Fatally Stabbing His Father In Bromley

Efforts to find Sean began right away. Sean Maurice was spotted in Burnt Ash Lane around 3.20pm and was pursued on foot by officers. He climbed onto a shed, resulting in a brief standoff as officers attempted to engage him.

When he arrived, he was informed that he was being held on suspicion of murder, which shocked him. He was placed under arrest.

Paul died as a result of stab injuries to the chest and abdomen, according to a post-mortem examination performed on September 15, 2021. During the attack, he sustained 33 separate sharp force injuries.

Specialist Crime detectives began gathering witness statements, CCTV footage, and forensic evidence to prove Sean Maurice was responsible.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Chris Wood stated: “Today, our hearts go out to the family, who have been devastated by the events of that night.

“We know Sean’s relationship with his father had been difficult for many years, but the level of violence used here was shocking and cannot be justified.

“I am grateful to my team of officers for their hard work in what was a very complex investigation.”