A man has been convicted of murder following a brutal hammer attack in an east London cemetery

Erik Feld, 38, was charged by detectives investigating the murder of 50-year-old Ranjith ‘Roy’ Kankanamalage after his DNA was found under the murdered man’s fingernails. Feld was also found to have an obsession with hammer attacks, having researched and watched videos of such violent assaults.

He was found guilty following the conclusion of a trial at the Old Bailey on Thursday, 23 March

Detective Chief Inspector Joanna Yorke, from the Met’s Specialist Crime; said:

“From the outset, we have tried to ensure Ranjith’s extended family and friends both in the UK and Sri Lanka, and the wider LGBTQ+ population in Tower Hamlets were at the heart of our investigation. I hope they can all feel some sense of justice now that Ranjith’s killer has been convicted.

“Erik Feld is a dangerous and violent man – while he has never disclosed why he attacked Ranjith with such force, he is clearly someone who is driven by an all-encompassing hatred. He will now quite justly spend a considerable amount of time behind bars.

“The advice and information we received from the Met’s pan-London LGBT+ Independent Advisory Group (LGBTAG), specialist charities and from LGBTQ + individuals who trusted us to come forward during this investigation were invaluable.

“I know it isn’t always easy for LGBTQ+ people to speak to police, and you may have reason to be distrustful, but I want to reassure you that if you do need to contact the Met, you will be treated with respect, and the information provided will be handled in the greatest confidence.”

A murder investigation was launched after Ranjith’s body was found in the early hours of 16 August 2021 by a member of the public in Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park. Ranjith has suffered significant head injuries inflicted by a hammer.

Detectives immediately began work to piece together Ranjith’s movements and established he had left his home in Whitechapel at around 10pm on 15 August and that he had last been seen in the area at around 03:55hrs walking towards the park.

Feld – who lived close to the area of the attack – was initially arrested on suspicion of Ranjith’s murder on 20 August. Two days earlier, on 18 August, Feld had been arrested after waving a hammer about following an argument with a security guard at a shop. He had pled guilty to this and was awaiting sentencing.

After officers were made aware of this incident, further research into Feld’s background revealed he had a predilection for violence.

Officers searched his address in Tredegar Road, E3 and found three mallets and a sledgehammer. They also seized his phone and sent it for forensic analysis. Feld was bailed while this work was carried out but arrested again on 21 January 2022 after DNA analysis revealed his skin beneath Ranjith’s fingernails.

Detectives had also discovered disturbing material on his phone including multiple searches and views of videos on a website which glorified hammer attacks.

Feld declined to answer any questions while being interviewed by police but was nevertheless charged with Ranjith’s murder. He subsequently tried to claim that he acted in self-defence after he had met Ranjith by chance in the cemetery and feared he was about to be attacked. However, this story was deemed implausible by the jury.

Chief Superintendent James Conway of the Central East Command Unit, responsible for policing in Tower Hamlets, said:

“Throughout this investigation, we have reached out and been supported by local people across the Tower Hamlets area and especially those within the LGBTQ+ population. The advice and support we have received from a local member of the Met’s LGBTAG and our local Independent Advisory Group has been invaluable, as has our partnership with charities Positive East, and Friends of Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park, particularly during the initial aftermath of Ranjith’s murder before Feld was identified and charged.

“The support of the entire Tower Hamlets community in all its diversity is essential to how we police. We have considerable work to do to ensure that everyone locally has full trust and confidence in the Met. But we are committed to working tirelessly to rebuild that trust and turn the Met around to ensure Londoners get the policing they deserve. I am personally committed to spearheading that work in Tower Hamlets and Hackney.”



Tower Hamlets resident, Jack Gilbert, said on behalf of the LGBTAG – a voluntary group of independent advisors working closely with the police:



“The violence Ranjith was subjected to was horrific and we welcome the verdict. Our condolences extend to his grown-up children, his former husband and his wider family and friends.



“The perception amongst LGBTQ+ people was, and remains, that this was a targeted attack.



“We worked closely with the local police and the homicide team to ensure that they incorporated learning arising from how the Met initially mishandled murders perpetrated by Stephen Port.

“At a time when trust and confidence is at an all-time low, we will continue to provide robust independent advice to improve the police service delivered to LGBTQ+ Londoners in all our diversity.”

