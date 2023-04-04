A man has been convicted of murder following the death of 34-year-old Lauren Wilson in Renfrew

Craig Walker, 41, was found guilty on Monday, 3 April, 2023, following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 21 years.

Miss Wilson died at a property in Cardon Square on Wednesday, 26 May, 2021 after being attacked by Walker.

Detective Inspector Fraser Spence, Senior Investigating Officer, said: “This was a brutal attack that has left Lauren’s family absolutely devastated and our thoughts remain with them at this extremely difficult time.

“While nothing can change what has happened, I hope that this conviction brings at least a degree of closure for her relatives and friends.

“This was a horrendous crime, which involved significant levels of violence committed by Craig Walker.

“He callously took Lauren’s life, showing complete disregard for her and her family.

“He will now have to face the consequences of his actions.

“I would like to thanks Lauren’s family, friends and those in the wider community who helped officers during this difficult enquiry.”