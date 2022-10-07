Martin Butler attacked the girl, who was aged 16 at the time of the incident, in an alleyway off Gosport High Street between 5pm and 6pm on 19 November 2021.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard that 43-year-old Butler, of Harbour Road in Gosport, then made threats that he would return and find the girl again if she told anyone what happened.

In fear for her safety, the girl did not report this to police until March of this year. An investigation was launched and extensive enquiries, including a public E-fit appeal, identified Butler as the perpetrator.

He was subsequently arrested and charged with rape and assault by penetration.

Following his trial, which began on Monday 3 October, the jury found him guilty today (Friday 7 October) on both counts.

He was remanded in custody to appear at the same court on 18 November for sentencing.

Prior to the trial starting, on 23 September this year, the evidence and cross-examination of the survivor in this case was pre-recorded, under Section 28 of the Youth Justice and Criminal Evidence Act 1999.

This unique piece of legislation allows vulnerable victims and witnesses to be questioned by prosecuting and defence barristers in advance and away from the court room. This evidence is recorded and then played to the jury at trial, to spare the individual the need to attend court while the trial is ongoing.

More details on this process can be read online here: https://orlo.uk/PNsHP

If you have been affected by sexual abuse, you can report this to police in confidence by calling 101.

