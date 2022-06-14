Daniel John Booth, 19, of Beresford Road, was charged last June 29th with raping a 20-year-old woman, now 21, in a car park.

The woman told police she had been separated from her friends shortly after 11 p.m. after a night out in Portsmouth. She reported waking up in the early hours of June 30th in what officers later determined to be Hippodrome House Car Park with no recollection of what had happened to her.

An investigation was launched, led by Hampshire Constabulary’s specialised Operation Amberstone team, and extensive CCTV investigations resulted in Booth’s arrest.

Booth denied the rape charge, and his trial began on Monday, June 6, at Portsmouth Crown Court. He was found guilty today (Tuesday, June 14th).

He was remanded in custody and ordered to appear in the same court on September 7 for sentencing.

Anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse is encouraged to call police at 101.