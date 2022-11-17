A man has been convicted of the manslaughter of a woman in Newham

Yahya Aboukar – 27 of Earlham Grove, E7 appeared for trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Thursday, 27 October charged with the murder of Kirsty Louise Ashley.

On Thursday, 17 November Aboukar was convicted of manslaughter. He was remanded in custody to appear at the same court for sentencing on Friday, 18 November.

This follows an investigation by the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, led by Detective Inspector Frank Copley.

Police were called to an address in Earlham Grove, Newham at approximately 11.55pm on Sunday, 26 December, Boxing Day, 2021.

Inside the address, in Yahya Aboukar’s bedroom, officers found signs of struggle, including a bar bell weight, a claw hammer and clothing, all of which was stained with blood.

Aboukar had fled the bedroom via the window. He was located by officers nearby and, after a brief foot chase, he was detained and arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm [GBH].

The body of 29-year-old Kirsty Louise Ashley was found in the back garden along with a section of blood stained carpet from the bedroom in a black bin bag.

Aboukar was further arrested on suspicion of murder.

CCTV enquiries by homicide officers would later show Aboukar dragging Kirsty’s body into the garden.

A post-mortem examination took place on Monday, 27 December at East Ham Mortuary and gave the cause of Kirsty’s death as blunt force trauma.

The injuries were mainly to her face and head, causing fractures and hemorrhages. Injuries to her hand indicated that she had tried to shield herself from the blows.

Detective Inspector Francis Copley of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command said: “Kirsty Ashley weighed just 8 stone 2 lbs, she was no match for Aboukar and could not defend herself against him.”

A neuropathologist surmised that she had been repeatedly struck in the face with a very heavy object, such as the bar bell or the claw hammer. He believed that she would not have survived more than 30 minutes following the attack.

Kirsty and Aboukar had known each other since 2020 and were in a relationship of sorts.

In police interview Aboukar claimed that he and Kirsty had spent Christmas Day watching TV in bed but began to argue.

He said that Kirsty had become violent at which point he had hit her twice. He claimed that she struck her head on the barbell as she fell.

During trial Aboukar’s defence was that he ‘lost control’ and his defence offered a guilty plea to manslaughter. The jury found him not guilty of Kirsty’s murder and convicted him of manslaughter.

DI Copley added: “The attack launched on Kirsty by Aboukar was incredibly brutal. There can be no justification for this level of violence and it is right that he will now pay for his actions with his freedom.

“My thoughts are very much with Kirsty’s family today.”