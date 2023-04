Police were called at about 6.50pm on Saturday, 8 April to reports of a man seen in possession of a “ball bearing” gun on Broadway in Bexleyheath.

Man Detained By Armed Police Called To The Golden Lion In Bexleyheath

Officers attended and the man, who is aged in his late 30s, was detained nearby. What is believed to be an air weapon was recovered at the scene.

The man has been arrested. He has been taken to hospital as a precaution.