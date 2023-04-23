A man has been detained by Homicide Squad police in connection with the alleged shooting death of a man in Sydney’s south-west last month

On Thursday, March 2, 2023, just after 07:00am in the morning, reports of a shooting prompted emergency services to be dispatched to Carlingford Street in Sefton.

Officers discovered a 40-year-old guy with a gunshot wound when they arrived.

The victim passed away at the scene despite the paramedics’ best efforts from NSW Ambulance.

Since then, he has officially been named Taha Sabbagh.

Strike Force Pemak was launched by detectives from the State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad with assistance from the Bankstown Police Area Command and South-West Metropolitan Region to look into the incident’s circumstances.

Strike force investigators detained a 26-year-old man at Sydney International Airport around 15.30 on Sunday after conducting in-depth investigations.

He is currently aiding police with their inquiries at the Surry Hills Police Station.

Strike Force Pemak’s inquiries are still ongoing.

Strike Force Pemak investigators are asking anyone with information to get in touch with Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000 or online at https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.