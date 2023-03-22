Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Wednesday, March 22, 2023

A man has been extradited to the United Kingdom to face historic child sex abuse offences following his arrest in Queensland by the highly-skilled AFP Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (FAST)

A man has been extradited to the United Kingdom to face historic child sex abuse offences following his arrest in Queensland by the highly-skilled AFP Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (FAST)

by uknip247

Responding to an extradition request from the UK, the AFP started an investigation to determine the man’s whereabouts.

Working with Australia’s financial intelligence agency AUSTRAC, the FAST pinpointed the man’s location and workplace. The AFP arrested the man on 15 December, 2022, and he was remanded into custody.

On 17 March, 2023, the man was placed in the custody of officers from the Metropolitan Police Service, who escorted him to the UK.

AFP Assistant Commissioner Crime Command Kirsty Schofield warned international fugitives that Australia was not a safe place to hide, because the AFP had a track record of finding alleged criminals and sending them home to face prosecution.

“The trusted partnerships the AFP has with overseas law enforcement agencies remains the key to this type of valuable cooperation that protects the Australian community,” Assistant Commissioner Schofield said.

“The Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team – FAST – targets offenders who are the subject of arrest warrants for murder, sex offences, drug trafficking, money laundering and serious fraud.”

The AFP and UK authorities worked closely with the Australian Attorney-General’s Department throughout the extradition process.

