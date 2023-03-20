Wednesday, March 22, 2023
A man has been fined more than £1,000 for punching a taxi driver in the face after being refused service and for criminal damage

On February 3, PC Hammond was patrolling Salisbury city centre when he was notified by door staff that Robert Marriner, 34, of Prestbury Drive, Warminster, was drunk and acting aggressively within the city centre.

PC Hammond spoke to Marriner and informed him to go home.

Marriner was seen getting into a taxi, however he was refused service by the taxi driver and asked to leave after becoming abusive.

Marriner then assaulted the taxi driver by punching him in the face. The taxi driver, fortunately, suffered no injuries.

He was swiftly arrested and put into the back of the police van where he proceeded to spit inside.

At a hearing earlier this month, Marriner pleaded guilty to assault by beating and criminal damage and was fined a total of £1,234.

He was also required to pay a victim surcharge of £492, court costs of £85 and £100 compensation each to the taxi driver and Wiltshire Police.

PC Hammond said: “When people come to Salisbury for a night out, any violence will not be tolerated and will be dealt with robustly.

“I am glad that the courts have taken this assault seriously.

“Marriner was given plenty of opportunity to go home and sleep off the alcohol, however when he did get into a taxi he chose to continue his tirade of abusive behaviour towards the taxi driver.

“He was subsequently asked to leave the vehicle, and he has then assaulted the driver.

“Taxi drivers work hard to make sure that people get home safely when they have been out drinking and shouldn’t be subject to any assault, physical or verbal.”

