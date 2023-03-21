A man has been fined more than £4,000 for being caught driving almost double the speed restriction in Malmesbury

John Loader, 55, from Maidenhead was taken to court and pleaded not guilty to speeding on the B4042 on August 11.

Loader was found guilty of the offence, and yesterday (20/03) at Salisbury Magistrates Court he given 6 points on his licence, fined more than £3,000 and ordered to pay almost £2,000 in costs.

Special Constable Ken Bridgeman said: “We’re really pleased with this result. This man was seen to be travelling in our county at 58mph in a 30mph zone.

“The speed limit is there for a reason. A 30mph zone is usually enforced because the area is used by children and their families.