A man has been found guilty of fatally stabbing an 18-year-old while wearing a “scary” skull mask popularised by the video game Call of Duty

On February 7, last year, Timothy Adeoye, then 18, plunged a huge kitchen knife into Donavan Allen at a block of apartments in Enfield, north London.

According to the Old Bailey, Mr Allen died as a result of a single stab wound to the chest.

Adeoye, now 20, also known as T-Trapz, has denied wearing the characteristic skull mask.

On Friday, a jury at the Old Bailey found him guilty of murder, weapon possession, and threatening another person with a blade.

Prosecutor Alan Gardner KC recounted how the defendant travelled with a knife from Barking in east London to Enfield on the day of the murder.

Whatever underlying difficulties or grudges anyone involved in this case may or may not have had with one another, this case is basically about a young guy losing his life as a result of the defendant’s acts.

The defendant was seen on CCTV footage at Barking Station shortly after 2.30pm wearing a “very distinctive face mask” with a skull motif.

“That face mask is an important feature in this case,” Mr Gardner said, “it is something the defendant wore during the course of the afternoon and at the time of the murder.”

A police officer reviewed hundreds of hours of video from the area and discovered that Adeoye was the only one wearing that sort of mask.

According to the court, he spent some time strolling around Enfield looking for the victim’s buddy.

A handful of adolescents said the defendant approached them while wearing a “scary mask or balaclava” and asked for information.

Adeoye proceeded to an apartment reported to be used as a “drug house” after learning where he may locate the man and threatened to “shank up” the inhabitants, jurors were told.

When Mr Allen and his friend arrived, the defendant allegedly grabbed a second, larger knife from the kitchen and went to confront them.

Mr Gardner said he threatened them with the knife but was cut off by a neighbour.

The defendant pursued them and accosted them once more, during which Adeoye stabbed Mr Allen in the chest.

“It was an unprovoked and motiveless attack,” Mr Gardner added. There is some indication that the defendant had a problem with (the victim’s companion), which was most likely related to narcotics, but there is no proof that he had a problem with Donavan Allen.”

According to the court, Mr Allen fainted in a nearby stairwell and died shortly after.

His pal had given his phone to a neighbour who dialled 999.

He could be heard in the background naming the attacker, stating, “It’s T-Trapz.” T-Trapz is seeking for me because I screwed someone.”

As Adeoye exited the scene, he threw the knife into a drain outside the apartment complex.

The next day, it was discovered, and DNA tests linked it to the victim and defendant.

Jurors were told he texted the victim’s friend and said, “Better not (rat emoji).”

Adeoye fled London for Bristol and Wilshire, where he was apprehended three days later.

Mr Gardner explained that the issue revolved around the supply of cannabis, in which the defendant, Mr Allen, and his associate were alleged to be involved.

However, he told jurors, “Whatever the underlying issues or grievances those involved in this case may or may not have had with each other, fundamentally this case is about a young man losing his life due to the actions of this defendant.”

Following the verdicts, the defendant was remanded into custody to await sentencing.