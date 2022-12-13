Tuesday, December 13, 2022
A Man Has Been Found Guilty Of Killing #doncaster Man Mateusz Chojnowski In A Violent And Sustained Attack Earlier This Year Which Left His Family “devastated” Throughout A “traumatic Time”
A man has been found guilty of killing #Doncaster man Mateusz Chojnowski in a violent and sustained attack earlier this year which left his family “devastated” throughout a “traumatic time”

Mateusz, 28, was found seriously injured on South Parade in Doncaster city centre in the early hours of Saturday 2 July, 2022.
The court heard Mateusz was found by two members of the public, just after 4am on 2 July. He was lying on a grass verge, covered in blood with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital, but was sadly pronounced dead a short time later. A post-mortem examination revealed he died as a result of injuries to his head, chest and abdomen. His injuries were so severe, a fingerprint scanner was required to identify him.
Steven Ling, 38, of Park Drain, Westwoodside, was today found guilty of his murder following a thorough and extensive investigation by officers in our Major Incident Team.

