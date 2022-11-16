A man has been found guilty of killing his 73-year-old father in a drunken rage outside his home in Wolverhampton last year

Dawid Arent attacked his father, Marek Arent who was visiting from Poland, on 18 September, 2021, outside the property in Hordern Road.

Witnesses told detectives they heard Dawid shouting in the street at about 22.30 and a front bay window at the home was smashed.

About 50 minutes later, amid more raised voices, Dawid Arent was seen to headbutt his father and punch him.

Marek was taken to hospital with a bleed to the brain and died the following day as a result of the devastating blow dealt by his son.

Dawid, aged 33, who was arrested at the scene, pleaded not guilty to murder, claiming he never intended to kill Marek.

However following a two-week trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court he was today found guilty and will be sentenced on Thursday 24 November.

Detective Inspector Ranj Sangha, from Force CID, said: “This is an awful case of drink-fuelled anger and violence resulting in the death of an elderly man.